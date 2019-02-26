|
|
James Edward Donahue, of Glen, N.H. and formerly of Hopkinton died on February 19, 2019 at the age of 50. Born on September 25, 1968, Jim was the oldest son of John and Louise Donahue of Hopkinton. He was a 1986 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a 1998 graduate of Northeastern University. He is survived by his parents, siblings Patricia and Michael Lavoie of Upton, John and Erin Donahue of Northbridge, Thomas and Adelaide Donahue of Milford, David and Shirley Safstrom of Roswell, Georgia as well as nieces and nephews Megan, Colleen, Chris, Emma, Jack, Lilly, Matt and Timmy. Jim was a longtime employee of McCarthy Pools Corp. in Southboro. He began working for the company as a teenager and continued until his death. Jims summers were spent working hard so that he could enjoy the winter months in the White Mountain region of New Hampshire where he made many friends and enjoyed the outdoors. Jim loved the mountains, traveling throughout North and South America on climbing expeditions. He packed a lot of adventures into his 50 years and lived life to the fullest. Funeral arrangements are private at the request of the family. Donations in remembrance of Jim can be made to and .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019