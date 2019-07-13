Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Hunt Obituary
James F. Hunt, 81, of Eastham, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 12, 2019 at The Woodlands in Brewster, MA. Jim grew up in Ashland and was the son of David J. Hunt & Pearl (Dennehy) Hunt of Ashland, MA. He is survived by his children, Laura Hunt of Eastham, MA, Suzanne Lewis of Framingham, MA, and Jenny Taylor of Charlton, seven grandchildren, his sister, Joyce Hunt, brothers David, & Larry all of Ashland and Jack Hunt of Merrimack NH. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 20, from 12-5 pm at the American Legion, 40 Summer St., Ashland, MA. A more detailed obituary may be viewed on Facebook or at Bartlett1620.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now