James F. Hunt, 81, of Eastham, MA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 12, 2019 at The Woodlands in Brewster, MA. Jim grew up in Ashland and was the son of David J. Hunt & Pearl (Dennehy) Hunt of Ashland, MA. He is survived by his children, Laura Hunt of Eastham, MA, Suzanne Lewis of Framingham, MA, and Jenny Taylor of Charlton, seven grandchildren, his sister, Joyce Hunt, brothers David, & Larry all of Ashland and Jack Hunt of Merrimack NH. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 20, from 12-5 pm at the American Legion, 40 Summer St., Ashland, MA. A more detailed obituary may be viewed on Facebook or at Bartlett1620.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 13, 2019