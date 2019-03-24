|
|
James H. Breen Sr., 90, died Sunday March 10, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Logan) Breen who passed away this past December. They were married for 68 years. He was born in Waltham, the son of the late John J. and Ellen M. (Greelish) Breen and lived in Marlborough for the past 50 years. Mr. Breen was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Breen was employed as a Mechanical Engineer working for GTE and General Dynamics for many years. He was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Marlborough Country Club. He is survived by three daughters; Carol Kilcourse of Hopedale, Cathy Jobes of Conway, S.C; and Ellen Santini and husband Barry Santini of Waltham; two sons; James Breen Jr. of Marlborough and John Breen and his wife Cheryl Pellegrini of Berlin, ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his son Brian Breen who died in 1993. At the request of the family the funeral services will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019