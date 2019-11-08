|
James Henry Dollaway, JD 80 of Ashland passed away Sunday Nov 3rd, 2019 after a short illness at home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 30 1939 in Schylar Falls NY. He was the son of Clyde Dollaway and Elda (Eells) Dollaway. He graduated Plattsburgh HS in NY and then served in the US Coast Guard. (1958-64). He also spent many years and had many friends in Natick. Jim was involved in the automotive industry throughout his professional life. He ran Natick Auto Parts for 25 years, and also Nobscot News of Cochituate Mass. He was a jack of all trades and many of his childrens neighborhood friends worked for him over the years. Jim loved to fish and play cribbage with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his former wife Rosemarie Galluzzo Dollaway, and his beloved son James (Herb) Dollaway. Jim is survived by his six children, Joe Dollaway and his fiance Mary of Westwood, Jeannie Dollaway, Jackie Richwein and her husband Bob, Jo Ann Cavanagh , Jeff Dollaway, Jill Cotter and her husband Bob all of Ashland, his sisters Jeanne Dickie of Natick and JoAnn Gleason of Gloucester and brother in law Tony Gennaro of Framingham. Jims pride were his 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his grand dogs Jake, Duke and Bruno. He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Jims life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, Nov. 12th from 5 | 8 P.M. His memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019