James H. Morse, 79, of Worcester, formerly of Holliston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8th at UMASS Memorial Medical Center | University Campus, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Paul and Frances (Richards) Morse, Jim was born on January 2, 1940 in Framingham. He is predeceased by his 9 older siblings. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Helene (Maschke) Morse; three daughters, Cheryl Hardiman and her husband, William of Hopedale, Audrey Morse of Easthampton and Julie Morse of Westborough; two grandchildren, Ashley and her husband, Thomas Roberts of Whitinsville and William Hardiman, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Franklin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim attended Northeastern University and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a Metal Finishing Chemist for over 40 years, retiring in 2005. Jim ran many marathons, including the Boston Marathon. He was a member of the Lions Club. Jim enjoyed traveling, science, nature, comedy, music, painting, playing Scrabble, and spending time with his family. Jim was looking forward to becoming a great grandfather in June. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Autism Association, 1 Park Avenue, Portsmouth, RI 02871. OCONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 12, 2019