Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernadette Parish
266 Main St
Northborough, MA
View Map
James H. Trudeau Obituary
James H. Trudeau, 70, of Northborough, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Saturday June 1, 2019, one day short of his 71st birthday. He leaves his beloved companion of over 16 years, Paula A. Congdon. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Saint Bernadette Parish, 266 Main St, Northborough, MA; followed by interment in Howard St. Cemetery in Northborough. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 6, 2019
