Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Phillipo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Phillipo Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Phillipo Jr. Obituary
James J. Phillipo Jr., 74, affectionately known as "Big Jim" by all who loved him, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a four-year long battle with cancer. A Marlborough resident his whole life, Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Phillipo, and their three children: James Phillipo III and his wife Maria, Matthew Phillipo, and Farrah Phillipo and her partner Paul Bettencourt. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Gabrielle Phillipo, Brittany Phillipo, Joseph Phillipo, Cristoffer Miguel and Tristan Bettencourt; two sisters, Karen Werner and Ellen Giancola; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was the son of the late James J. Phillipo Sr. and Ethel Phillipo, and predeceased by his sister Gail Robey.
Jim was a Master Plumber for more than 50 years and he worked hard to provide for his family. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman since childhood. His happy place was always up in a tree stand waiting patiently for a bear to pass by. He traveled around the world enjoying the sport he loved so much. When he wasn't hunting or fishing, he could usually be found cheering on his favorite sports team, the New York Giants or planting and watering his myriad of flowers that adorned his home year after year. Jim's green thumb earned him a certificate of appreciation from the Colonial Garden Club of Marlborough for Beautifying the City of Marlborough.
Jim was a member of the National Guard during Vietnam, serving his country for eight years. He has been a long-time, active and dedicated member of the American Legion Post 132, serving as Chaplain for many years. Jim was instrumental in forming the Post's Color Guard to honor our nation's flag.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Slattery Funeral Home, 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Sept. 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now