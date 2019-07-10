|
|
James L. Thelen, 71, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away July 6, 2019, after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Dottie Thelen of Hudson; Loving father of Stephanie (Scott) Clark of Hopkinton and Ashley (Bill) Maddock of Southborough; Proud grandfather of Liam Maddock and Aaron and Colin Clark; Cherished brother of Susan Harding of Moultonborough, NH and Judith (Robert) Dingman of Laconia, NH; Adored uncle and cousin of many. Jim was a mortgage banker for over 40 years. He loved golfing, his toys, listening to country music and spending time with his family and friends. Jim cherished his years on Lake Winnipesaukee. A Visitation will be held Friday, July 12 from 4-8 PM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road / Route 20, Sudbury. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the , (P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 / ) and the Massachusetts General Hospital Transplant Center (giving.massgeneral.org/donate with designation to Transplant Center). For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 10, 2019