James Patrick (Jim) Curran of Framingham, 84, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020. Jim was the son of the late Patrick and Edith (McLaughlin) Curran born in Brighton on September 29, 1935. Beloved husband to Maureen (formerly of Chicago) for 56 years. Devoted father to 4 children and 6 grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Curran- Kazmirci and her husband Bora of Framingham, his sons Jim Curran, Jr. of Valley Center Kansas, Sean Curran and his wife Shiela of Framingham, and Michael Curran and his wife Tina of Westboro. Grandpa to Megan, Katelyn, Imani, Finn, Killian, and Liam. Brother to Anne C. Knight of Natick and Sr. Adrienne Curran, SNDdeN of Kingston. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. John J. Curran of Wellesley. Educated at St. Mary Star of the Sea School in East Boston, Boston Latin School and St. Sebastian s High School where he captained the Ice Hockey Team and was known as 'Eastie'. After graduating from Boston College, Jim served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 1st Lieutenant and spent most of his professional career working in the petroleum industry. His family would like him to be remembered for his heart of gold, always putting his family first, his selflessness, his out-going nature, and giving and singing the old songs to anyone who would listen, especially his sweetheart Maureen known affectionately as 'Naughton.' Due to the current restrictions in place funeral services and Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley are private. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020