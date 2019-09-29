MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Church
74 School St.
Saxonville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Mannion


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Mannion Obituary
Mr. James Patrick Mannion, 91, died Friday, September 27, 2019 after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Monica A. (Walsh) Mannion who died in 2013. James was born in Galway, Ireland and was the son of the late John and Mary Ellen (Cosgrove) Mannion. He was a resident of Framingham for over 45 years and was proud of his Irish heritage. He is survived by two sons, David J. P. Mannion and his wife Nancy of Northborough, Derek G. Mannion and his wife Jennifer of Grafton, 4 loving grandchildren, his siblings Patrick Mannion and his wife Angela of Maynard, Mary Martyn of Wilmington and the late Deacon John Mannion and Helen Vaitkunas. Family and friends will honor and remember Jims life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, October 1, from 4 | 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Burial will follow in Saint Stephens Cemetery. Online tribute, directions and guest register at www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now