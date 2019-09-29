|
Mr. James Patrick Mannion, 91, died Friday, September 27, 2019 after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Monica A. (Walsh) Mannion who died in 2013. James was born in Galway, Ireland and was the son of the late John and Mary Ellen (Cosgrove) Mannion. He was a resident of Framingham for over 45 years and was proud of his Irish heritage. He is survived by two sons, David J. P. Mannion and his wife Nancy of Northborough, Derek G. Mannion and his wife Jennifer of Grafton, 4 loving grandchildren, his siblings Patrick Mannion and his wife Angela of Maynard, Mary Martyn of Wilmington and the late Deacon John Mannion and Helen Vaitkunas. Family and friends will honor and remember Jims life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, October 1, from 4 | 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Burial will follow in Saint Stephens Cemetery. Online tribute, directions and guest register at www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019