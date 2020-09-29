James P. ONeil, age 66, of Ashland, died peacefully on September 26, 2020 at Care Dimensions Hospice
in Lincoln after a period of declining health. His death came just before his 67th birthday, October 4th. He was the youngest child of the late John J. Sr. and Rita (Kirchgassner) ONeil. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He spent his formative years in Holliston, moving to Framingham in 1978. He has resided in Ashland for the past three years. He was a graduate of Marian High School, class of 1971. He was employed by the former First National Stores prior to working for Roche Brothers for the remainder of his career. He always spoke of the family atmosphere he found there and was grateful for the many acts of kindness shown to him when his health began to fail. Jim was an avid Boston Sports Fan. He enjoyed meeting up with friends at the Dramatic Club in Framingham for the occasional card game and to watch his teams play. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Forrest and her husband Rodney of Londonderry, NH and Mary Remeika of Arlington as well as his sister-in-law, Marguerite (Peggy) ONeil of Framingham. He was a loving uncle to John Forrest and his wife Emily of Bedford, NH, James Forrest and his wife Joanne of Acton, Christine Hyatt and her husband David of Arlington, Jessica Patterson and her husband Robert of Norwich, NY, Christopher ONeil and his girlfriend Mila Siahaan of Framingham and Michael ONeil and his wife Katherine of Natick. He was also great uncle to 11. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend, John (Jack) ONeil, who died this past March as well as his Godson and nephew Timothy ONeil. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Jims funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at Saint Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham, MA. At the familys request there will be no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jims memory may be made to Polycystic Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com
.