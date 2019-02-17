James R. McElhenny, age 86, a resident of Ashland, died peacefully, Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving amily at Mary Ann Morse in Natick. James was a devoted husband for over 45 years to Clara (Hubbard) McElhenny. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Hamilton) McElhenny. He worked for the Gillette Corp for over 25 years, played golf and worked part time at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland. Along with golf, he loved music, baking, playing the drums and singing passionately in the choir at St. Cecilias Parish in Ashland. James also served in the Army as a Medical Corpsman during the Korean War. Along with his wife Clara, he is survived by his children, Paul McElhenny and his wife Denise of Weymouth, daughter Sandy McElhenny of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Brian McElhenny and his wife April of Anchorage, AK, Marybeth Daigneault and Trevor Daigneault and his wife Juliane of Charlotte, NC. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 54 Esty St., (off Rte. 135) Ashland. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Wednesday from 4 | 7 PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the at www.act.alz.org/donate. For online guestbook and directions please log onto nortonfuneralhome.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary