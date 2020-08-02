1/
Rev. James S. Morrison
Rev. James S. Morrison, retired Pastor of Greater Grace Christian Fellowship, was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dawn (Clayter) Morrison; two children, Seth T. Morrison & wife Alicia of Marlborough; and Stephanie Melo of Clinton; and three adoring grandchildren: Jack, Sadie, and Evan Morrison. He leaves two sisters and their husbands, Mary Suggs & Robert of Florida; and Barbara Baehr & Bruce of New York; several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his sister Nancy Bentley. Jim was born in Milo, Maine, son of the late James & Charlotte (Mower) Morrison. As a student athlete, he excelled as a member of the varsity basketball team and graduating class of 1972 from Freeport, Maine High School. He completed theology studies at the Northeast School of the Bible in South Berwick, Maine and answered his call to lifelong ministry. Rev. James S. Morrison was ordained a minister in the Greater Grace Christian Fellowship. He accepted assignment to serve as Headmaster of the Scandinavian School of the Bible in Helsinki, Finland, and later returned home to become Pastor of the Greater Grace Christian Fellowship in Marlboro where he preached for more than 30 years until recently retiring. Rev. Morrison was widely respected in his ministry and adored for his sermons which often incorporated his keen wit and admirable sense of humor. He enjoyed extensive world travel and was blessed to share Gods message in countless locations throughout the globe. With a passion for music, he was a talented musician who played numerous instruments, notably the saxophone, guitar and flute. He too was a talented athlete and avid sports fan who faithfully cheered for the Red Sox and Patriots. Most of all, he was a devoted family man, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who leaves a legacy of love and faith. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
