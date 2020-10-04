James Wiliam Morley, of Natick, September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara McMillan (Wiley) Morley. Devoted father of Thomas Morley & his wife Deborah of TX, Carolyn Morley & her husband Hiroaki Kuromiya of Dover, and John Morley & his wife Sylvia Balderrama of Medford. Dear brother of the late Robert Morley. Loving grandfather of Kimberley, Amanda, James, Laura, Lucas, Nicholas "Jack," Naomi, Jun, and the late Kristin. Great grandfather of Nathan, Eric, Cheyenne, Thomas, Evelyn, and Maple. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org
or Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 www.smiletrain.org/donate
. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.