Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Walsh Obituary
James W. Bill Walsh of Natick formerly of Cambridge Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret A. Peg (Carter) Walsh. Brother of Jeanne Castaldini & her husband Daniel of Naples FL, Jane Goreham & her husband John of Millis, J. Stephen Walsh & his wife Arlene of Jacksonville FL and the late John W. Walsh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service in the Stanton Funeral Home 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16) Watertown on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Retired longtime employee WBZ / CBS TV Station. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St, Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.