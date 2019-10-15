|
James W. Bill Walsh of Natick formerly of Cambridge Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret A. Peg (Carter) Walsh. Brother of Jeanne Castaldini & her husband Daniel of Naples FL, Jane Goreham & her husband John of Millis, J. Stephen Walsh & his wife Arlene of Jacksonville FL and the late John W. Walsh. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service in the Stanton Funeral Home 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16) Watertown on Thursday at 1:30 P.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 11:30 A.M.-1:30 P.M. Retired longtime employee WBZ / CBS TV Station. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St, Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019