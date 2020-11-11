Jane A. (Ward) Lloyd, lifelong Natick resident passed away quietly in her home with family on November 5, 2020 at the age of 89 after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of over 61 years to the late Charles D. Lloyd. Devoted mother of Laurie Lloyd of Natick, Julie Lloyd-Parrott and her husband Michael Parrott of Framingham. Loving daughter of the late Arthur and Hazel (Blandin) Ward. Sister of the late Grace C. Bysegger of Tacoma, WA. Jane is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane graduated from Natick High in 1949 and worked at the Natick Trust Saving Bank until they started their family. Then life revolved around Girl Scouts, gymnastics, swimming, sewing and gardening. In 1980 Jane and Charlie joined Aurora Chapter Order of the Eastern Star where their life was blessed with many new friends, adventures, travel and charity fundraising. She served as Worthy Matron four times, each time with joy and enthusiasm. She will be remembered as a funny yet determined lady who accomplished much and loved iced tea. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Pine Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road Sherborn on Saturday November 14th at 12pm. In lieu of flower, check donations made out to Grand Chapter of MA, O.E.S. and mailed to Grand Chapter of MA, O.E.S., PO Box 600583, Newtonville, MA 02460-0006. In the memo line state Charitable Fund, In memory of Jane Lloyd. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
