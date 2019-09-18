|
Jane (Bennett) Bastis, 58, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family. Jane was born and raised in Marlborough, MA, daughter of Arthur C. Bennett and her late mother, Margaret (Logan) Bennett. Besides her farther she is survived by her son Ethan Bastis; 2 brothers, Michael and Paul Bennett, and their children, Nicole, James, Ariana and Liam, and close Bennett family cousins, Shannon Adams, and Tara Murphy. She is also survived by her aunt, Elizabeth 'Betty' Belaska and family, and her uncle, Richard Logan and family. Over the past 6 years Jane fought two courageous battles with cancer only to lose the second to an aggressive form of bone cancer. She had a unique passion for animals and is predeceased by too many pet cats and dogs to count. A passionate Patriots and Red Sox fan, Jane enjoyed watching games and cheering on her favorite player, Tom Brady, with her dad and her son. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 20, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W Main Street, Marlborough, MA. A short service will follow at 11 a.m. also in the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) online at www.mspca.org, or by mail at MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, Ma 02130.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019