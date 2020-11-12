1/1
Jane E. Chouinard
Jane E Chouinard, 72, of Ashland passed away Thur Nov. 5th after a period of declining health. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Norma (Keith) Miller. Jane was an avid horse enthusiast her entire life, owning many horses in her lifetime including Par-5 and Poppyseed. She was an accomplished horse and student trainer recognized for having extensive knowledge in her field, attending many equestrian events in the Northeast as well as Florida. In addition, she loved to craft enjoying knitting, sewing, and crossword puzzles. The daughter of a military father she was an active supporter of the VFW and American Legion. Mrs. Chouinard is survived by two sons; Bryan Chouinard and his wife Bara of Lake Worth, FL; and Matthew Chouinard and his wife Kelley of Ashland; two grandchildren, Emily and Joseph, and three sisters, Susan Hunter and her husband Jerry, Diane Miller, and Ellen Hatch and her husband Billy. A private graveside service will be held. Donations in Janes name may be made to Equine Animal Rescue | www.allaboutequine.org Online condolences are welcome at www.matarese funeral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
