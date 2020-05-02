|
Jane E. (Welch) Hughes, 78, of Westborough, formerly of Natick and Newton, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the UMass Medical Center, Worcester. Loving mother of Kimberly (Hughes) Huie and Michael Hughes (previously deceased) and loving grandmother of Michael Huie. Survived by her brother, Thomas Welch and his wife Jane, and her sister, Geraldine (Welch) Conley. Due to the current circumstances, Janes family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. For her complete obituary, please visit www.west boroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020