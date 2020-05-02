Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Hughes Obituary
Jane E. (Welch) Hughes, 78, of Westborough, formerly of Natick and Newton, passed away on April 19, 2020 at the UMass Medical Center, Worcester. Loving mother of Kimberly (Hughes) Huie and Michael Hughes (previously deceased) and loving grandmother of Michael Huie. Survived by her brother, Thomas Welch and his wife Jane, and her sister, Geraldine (Welch) Conley. Due to the current circumstances, Janes family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date. For her complete obituary, please visit www.west boroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -