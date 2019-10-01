|
|
Jane Creamer Fitzsimmons, PhD., 73, of Natick, MA died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading, MA. She was the daughter of the late John O. and Margaret K. Fitzsimmons of Pelham Manor, N.Y. Jane is survived by her sister Nancy Cornell, and her husband Douglas, of Andover, MA; her niece Catherine Buttner, and her husband Andrew, of Westwood, MA; her nephew Andrew Cornell, and his wife Jamie, of Sturbridge, MA; and four grandnieces and nephews: Ethan, Julia, Ainsley and Russell. Jane was born on October 16, 1945 at Fort Benning, GA, where her father was stationed during WW II. Following the war her family moved back to New York City, and in 1953 moved to Pelham Manor, N.Y. Jane was graduated from Pelham Memorial High School. In 1967 she received a B.A. from Wells College, Aurora, N.Y. She earned an M.Ed. in Counseling Psychology from Boston College in 1977, and subsequently was awarded a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology, also from Boston College. Jane enjoyed a career as a dedicated and respected licensed psychologist in the New Bedford and Worcester areas, providing treatment to children, adolescents and adults, primarily in the area of behavioral medicine. She retired from the Fallon Healthcare System in 2013. Jane enjoyed worldwide travels, as well as visits to friends throughout the country. She was an avid reader who also reveled in her garden and sunny days at the beach. She was passionate about good stewardship of the earth and the protection of animals. Jane's family would like to thank her dedicated physicians and nurses at Dana Farber, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for their expert care; CareGroupParmenter Hospice and Visiting Angels, Newton for their in-home professional and kind attention; staff at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Reading, for their compassionate care; and Jane's devoted friends who provided companionship, love, stories and laughter during her final months. At Jane's request, services will be private. Interment will be in the garden columbarium at The Parish of Christ the Redeemer, Pelham, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org/door; Dana Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org/gift; or to the Unitarian Universalist Area Church, 11 Washington Street, Sherborn, MA 01770.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019