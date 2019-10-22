|
Jane (Bryant), Whiting, age 75, of Framingham, October 17, 2019. Wife of Peter E. Whiting. Mother of Sarah of Norfolk, VA and William (Bill) of Marlborough. Survived by Theoni Bryant of Hopkinton and John Silva of Framingham and their families. Also by sister-in-law, Martha W. Davidson of Belmont as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane loved plants and gardening. She was an active member of the community, worked at the Framingham History Center and served on the board of the Framingham Historic Commission, and she was an accomplished artist. Arrangements are to be announced. Instead of flowers, donations to the Framingham History Center would be gratefully received.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019