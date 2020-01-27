MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Jane Woodward, 97, a longtime Ashland resident residing at Bethany Health Center for the last few years, died January 7, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Lucy (Laramie) Woodward. After graduating high school, she attended Columbia University, and then received a Master's Degree from Boston University. Working in the healthcare industry, she was a hospital administrator for many years. There are no calling hours or services being held locally. The internment will be private and held at a later date in Milford, N.H. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020
