Janice A. McGovern
Janice A. McGovern, of Natick passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Daughter of the late John H. and Lillian (Hathaway) McGovern, she is the dear sister of Lorraine "Liz" Callahan (Donald) of Concord, John H. McGovern Jr. (Paula Cronan) of Coto de Caza, CA, Thomas E. McGovern (Terie VanDolman) of Westford and the late Carol Larsen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Kristen Larsen Vesey, Donald and Jeffrey Callahan and Kelsey and Shannon McGovern. Janice had a 40 year career at the Raytheon Waltham, MA manufacturing facility supporting Senior Management in Operations and Program Management. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 8th at 10AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington Street, West Newton followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery Waltham. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9-9:30AM in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St. West Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janices memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to a charity of ones choice. For an online guestbook visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish
Funeral services provided by
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
Guest Book sponsored by Burke & Blackington Funeral Home

