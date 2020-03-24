|
|
Janice G. (Gwinn) Bowe, of Natick, passed away on March 20, 2020 surrounded by her husband and daughters. Jan was predeceased by her mother and father, Gretta and Philip Gwinn of Natick, MA, her brother Randy Gwinn of Natick, MA and her sister Dawn Mottinger of Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to dedicating her life to her family and raising her daughters, Jan was a laboratory technician where she met her husband, Andrew. Jan had a deep love for Boston sports, music, bird watching and her country. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 36 years, Andrew D. Bowes, her daughters, Jamie Bowes and her fiance Michael Landry of Framingham, MA and Christine Bowes and Scott Rzewuski of Cumberland, R.I. Loving grandmother of Ava and Adalyn. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Theresa Bowes of Somerville, MA, her brother-in-laws, Richard Bowes of Somerville, MA and John Mottinger of Pittsburgh, PA and her sister-in-law Sandy Brown of Sanford, N.C. and many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Graveside Service at Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond Street, Natick on Friday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Janice may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134. www.alpha1.org. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020