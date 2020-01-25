Home

Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Home
1251 Washington Street
Newton, MA 02465
(617) 969-0800
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilson Chapel,
234 Herrick Rd.
Newton Centre, MA
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Fran and Tom Levergood
Janice Jurgrau Obituary
Janice Jurgrau, 84, of Framingham passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Janice was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Jurgrau and loving sister to the late Renee Grossman. She is survived by her daughters, Melisse Gaffney and Fran Levergood and her husband Tom. She was the cherished grandmother of Kimberly and Craig Levergood and Carly and Adam Gaffney and her nieces Melanie and Francine. With her strong work ethic, she worked up until she was 78 years old at UBS Financial Services where she had many wonderful friends and coworkers. Janice was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling and was a mahjong player. Spending time with her family was the most important to her of above all. Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11 am, interment will follow at Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery. Shiva will be held at the home of Fran and Tom Levergood, Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5-8 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors | www. Brezniak funeraldirectors.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
