|
|
Janice M.Beccia, 81, of Milford and formerly of Holliston and Framingham, died peacefully on January 17, 2020. Janice was the daughter of the late Karl and Jeanette Adams of Holliston. Janice met her true love and soul mate, Alfred Beccia at age 15. They married on April 23,1962. Janice was predeceased by her son David, who passed on January 9, 2020. In addition to her devoted husband, Janice also leaves her sister, Suzanne St. John of Milford, her daughter-in-law, Sandy Beccia of Northbridge, her niece, Gail Brown of Hopedale, her niece, Laura St John-Dupuis and her husband, Troy of Mendon, her nephew, Barry St. John and his wife, Laurie and their children of Mendon, and her son, Jay and his children of New Jersey. Janice worked at Jordan Marsh from 1957 until 1989, where she worked her way to divisional manager. She loved the hustle of the retail world and was well loved and respected by her coworkers. Janice enjoyed travel, socializing withmany friends and family. But most of all, she enjoyed life with her "Freddie". Dating since high school, the two were only separated by Freddie's time in the National Guard. They enjoyed retirement at the Cape and in Florida. He lovingly sat by her side every day. Always making sure she was comfortable and cared for with unmatched devotion. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery, Holliston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Massachusetts Senior Care Foundation. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020