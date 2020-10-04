1/
Janice M. Harding
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. Harding, life-long Maynard resident, dies of breast cancer at age 73. Janice provided loving care and support to her many patients at Walden House during her long-storied career in healthcare. Of pure heart and soul, being classic and unique, she lived her life on her terms. An avid reader, she left behind a collection of books, which collected a little dust, too! The daughter of Evelyn and Stanley Harding of Maynard, she is survived by four sisters, Christine Dudley, Ayer, Cheryl Atkinson, Leesburg, FL, Carolyn Hann, Kensington, NH, and Evelyn Covey, Madison ,WI. Also, Janice now joins her sister Marylou Small, and brothers, Albert and Stephen (all deceased). Lastly, Janice will be missed by her large, extended family, and circle of friends and acquaintances. Her graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery 260 Great Road, Maynard MA 01754. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
GLENWOOD CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 3, 2020
Dear Harding family, Our sincerest sympathy for your loss of Janice. She lived in our apartment for many years and before that she lived in the family home on the corner of Espie and Newton Drive. She was highly appreciated by her neighbors for her gentle ways and sweet disposition. She will be missed by all of us. The Adhanom family
Carol and Abraham Adhanom
Neighbor
October 2, 2020
Many thanks, Janice, for taking a young Jennifer to the Maynard Library, teaching her the value and importance of reading. Also, being present and engaging at birthdays for Jennifer and Amber through the years. When I thought I was watching out for you, I realize you were on the sidelines keeping watch over me.
Christine Dudley
Sister
October 2, 2020
To all the Hardings - I'm so very sorry for your loss. Janice was one of the kindest, gentlest people I've ever met. I feel fortunate to have known her, and to have been her in-law. I will really miss seeing her on my walks around Maynard. Rest in peace, Janice. You're back with your folks and your two brothers. Love, Kathy Harding
Kathryn Harding
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
Dear Christine, Cheryl, Carolyn and Evelyn, We are thinking of you at this time. Janice was not just a relative. She was a beautiful person and a wonderful friend. She was positive, genuine, simple and kind. My mom would always say "Janice is a Saint from Heaven" . She taught us a lot about life and we had a lot of laughs with her. We will miss her very much. As you know she was very special. Sincerely, Michelle and Dan, and Lucy, Mike and Jason Crotty
Michelle King
Family
October 1, 2020
Janice's aura radiated pride, respect, modesty, and dignity. On another note...What a delight to receive a card from Janice as her fabulous penmanship/cursive flowed on the page.
Christine Dudley
Sister
October 1, 2020
Janice, it's your sister, Christine, once again. You left behind 29 pairs of scissors, 19 flashlights, and dozens and dozens of ball-point pens! What was "up" with that? Also, when you talk with God, ask him why he created mosquitoes!!!
Christine Dudley
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved