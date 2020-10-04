Janice M. Harding, life-long Maynard resident, dies of breast cancer at age 73. Janice provided loving care and support to her many patients at Walden House during her long-storied career in healthcare. Of pure heart and soul, being classic and unique, she lived her life on her terms. An avid reader, she left behind a collection of books, which collected a little dust, too! The daughter of Evelyn and Stanley Harding of Maynard, she is survived by four sisters, Christine Dudley, Ayer, Cheryl Atkinson, Leesburg, FL, Carolyn Hann, Kensington, NH, and Evelyn Covey, Madison ,WI. Also, Janice now joins her sister Marylou Small, and brothers, Albert and Stephen (all deceased). Lastly, Janice will be missed by her large, extended family, and circle of friends and acquaintances. Her graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery 260 Great Road, Maynard MA 01754. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
