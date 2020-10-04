Dear Christine, Cheryl, Carolyn and Evelyn, We are thinking of you at this time. Janice was not just a relative. She was a beautiful person and a wonderful friend. She was positive, genuine, simple and kind. My mom would always say "Janice is a Saint from Heaven" . She taught us a lot about life and we had a lot of laughs with her. We will miss her very much. As you know she was very special. Sincerely, Michelle and Dan, and Lucy, Mike and Jason Crotty

