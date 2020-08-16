1/1
Janis A. Bergstrom
1944 - 2020
Janis Ann (Girard) Bergstrom, 76, of Marlborough, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Frederick H. and Jean B. (Woods) Girard. A tireless and dedicated working woman throughout her career, she had been employed by Roar Industries, Inc. in Holliston for over 20 years where she worked as an office manager up until a month ago. Previously she worked for more than 20 years as a bookkeeper for Kohler Manufacturing in Marlborough, MA. She was one of the best accountants, both personally and professionally, and would not rest if anything was even one penny off. Her wry sense of humor and selfless generosity towards friends, family and coworkers endeared her to many. She was an avid reader, puzzle solver and a diehard fan of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, who also adored (and was adored by) her two Jurassic-sized Maine Coon cats, Ruffin and Dickens. Janis is survived by her son, Paul R. Cesario of Bedford, daughter, Lynne Volpe and her husband Rocco Volpe Jr of Hudson, her son, Mark Bergstrom and his wife Crystal of Marlborough and her grandchildren, who knew her as Memere: Ella May Isaacson, Ava Jean Isaacson, Marty Rose Isaacson, Samuel Isaacson, Francis Johnston, Harold Johnston, Lillian Bergstrom, Katherine Bergstrom and Charlotte Bergstrom. She is also survived by her longtime friend and ex-husband Paul F. Cesario ("X-y.") Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm | 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. An intimate funeral service and burial for Janis will be held with family and close friends.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
August 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Bernard and Carrie
Bernard and Carrie
August 8, 2020
Lynne, you and all of your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Marie and Tom
Marie Isaacson
Friend
August 8, 2020
You are my inspiration...your strength, selflessness and love will always be remembered. I hope you find an eternity of peace. Love you always mum. xo
Lynne Volpe
Daughter
August 8, 2020
I love you mom.
I love you mom.
Mark
Son
August 8, 2020
Janis gave my dear cousin Paul a lifetime of caring, companionship and a brilliant son. She will forever hold a place in my heart for that.
joan smith
Acquaintance
