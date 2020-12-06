Jason Robert McHenry, 50, Franklin, MA, passed away on November 19th, 2020. Jason was born on February 20, 1970 in Los Angeles, CA. He grew up in Martinsville, New Jersey and earned a Bachelors Degree in Business Management at Virginia Tech College in 1993. While living and working in Atlanta, GA, he met his future wife Kristen Abatsis. They married in 2006 and settled in Franklin, Massachusetts, where Jason became the proud father of his two cherished children, Connor 11 and Anelie 8. Jason spent 20 years working for Longhorn Steakhouse, moving up the ranks and eventually becoming a managing partner of the Franklin restaurant. Jason leaves behind wonderful memories of being a loving husband and father. The family is grateful for each and every day they were able to see his glowing smile and hear his infectious laughter. He had a passion for cooking and was known for his kind spirit and sense of humor. Jason is survived by his wife and children, parents Bonnie and Warren of New Jersey, and his three older brothers Tim, Jon, and Mike. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother in law Tracy Abatsis, sister in law Courtney Abatsis and his many nieces and nephews who fondly called him "Uncle J". Arrangements are being handled by Matarese Funeral Home in Ashland, where there will be a private service amongst family members. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for the benefit of his children: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-robert-mchenry