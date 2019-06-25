|
Jay Joseph Dzigas died peacefully after a long illness at Marlborough Hills Rehabilitation and Care Center in Marlborough, MA on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 50. Jay is survived by his loving parents Joseph and Gloria (Ballard) Dzigas of Marlborough, MA, his sister and brother-in-law Julie and Alan Osetek of Southborough, MA. He also leaves behind his three adored nephews Alex, Zachary and Luke Osetek of Southborough, MA. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Veronica Dzigas of Hudson, MA and Gloria Ballard of Marlborough, MA. Jay was born on September 3, 1968, to Joseph and Gloria Dzigas. He graduated from Marlborough High School in 1986 and from Pennsylvania State University in 1990 with a degree in Meteorology. Jay took enormous pride in being a Nittany Lion. He played in and directed the Penn State Blue Band during his tenure at Penn State. After working for several years as a Weather Forecaster for AcuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania he moved back to Massachusetts and worked for Shareholder.com as director of investor relations. Jay was an accomplished musician and often performed in Community Theater productions. His first love was always music and he was passionate about singing and performing on stage. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Matthews Catholic Church, 105 Southville Rd., Southborough, MA. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Michaels Cemetery, 278 Cox St., Hudson, MA. Calling hours will be held in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-7pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jays life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either; Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts at 1325 Springfield Street, Suite 12, Feeding Hills, MA 01030 or to the Our Danny Cancer Fund, Umass Medical School Development Office, P. O. Box 2795, Worcester, MA 01613-9938. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Marlborough Hills Rehabilitation and Care Center and Hospice of Western New England for their care and dedication to Jay and the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 25, 2019