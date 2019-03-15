|
Jean A. (Soter) Cox, 77, of Westborough, MA, died suddenly at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Marie Soter (Brown) and the wife of the late Ronald A. Cox. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and her sisters. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10am-12 noon followed by a funeral service at 12:00 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. For complete obituary please visit www.slattery funeralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019