Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Jean Meehan-Brigida
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Meehan-Brigida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Meehan-Brigida

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean A. Meehan-Brigida Obituary
Jean A. (Layfulde) Meehan-Brigida, 88, of Mendon, MA and Florida, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at UMass Hospital in Worcester. Her husband, Victor E. Brigida, predeceased her in January 2009; and her first husband and father of her children, Daniel E. Meehan, predeceased her in December 2000. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Friday, morning, March 15, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A complete obituary will be in the Tuesday edition of this paper or can be found now at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now