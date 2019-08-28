|
Jean E. (Driscoll) Engel, a longtime resident of Framingham died after a short illness Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 100. Born in Framingham she was the daughter of the late James H. & Bridget A. (Coleman) Driscoll, and the beloved wife of the late George E. Engel. Jean worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Dennison Manufacturing, and retired from Fenwal Electronics. Jean loves all things Disney, enjoyed yearly trips to the theme park, and at the age of 97 went on her first Disney Cruise. She was a lover of cats and indulging her sweet tooth with chocolate. Jean is survived by her children, Timothy of Los Angeles, Brian P. of Framingham, and Jeanne M. of Randolph. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Kane & her husband Bernard, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband George, Jean was predeceased by her siblings, JohnJake, Helen, James Sam, and Paul. Family and friends will honor and remember Jeans life by gathering for a time of visitation in the Grace Church, 21 Centre St,. Dover, MA on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9-10 A.M. Her funeral mass will follow. Interment in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jeans name to: Kevin P. Kane Memorial Fund, Inc., c/o Marie Kane, 4 Woodland Rd., Ashland, MA 01721, www. kevinpkanememorialfund. squarespace.com, or to the MetroWest Humane Society, 30 Pond St. Ashland, MA 01721, www.metrowest humanesociety.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019