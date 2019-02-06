Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Firth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean M. Firth Obituary
Jean M. Firth, 89, a Framingham resident for most of the past 60 years died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Metrowest Medical Framingham after a short illness. She most recently resided at the Carlyle House in Framingham. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Chester and Mary Allers. She was employed as a floral designer for many years at the Flower Cart in Framingham and then followed by working as a home health aide for many years with TLC before her retirement. She had been active in Scouting working as den mother and training leader with the former Algonquin Council and had been one of the very few recipients of the Silver Fawn Award for her volunteer work with the B.S.A. She was predeceased by her husband Robert D. and her son Bruce R. She is survived by her son Paul S. of California, son Glen A. of Ashland and her granddaughters. A funeral service will be held Saturday Feb. 9th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the . www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now