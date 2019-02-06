|
Jean M. Firth, 89, a Framingham resident for most of the past 60 years died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Metrowest Medical Framingham after a short illness. She most recently resided at the Carlyle House in Framingham. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Chester and Mary Allers. She was employed as a floral designer for many years at the Flower Cart in Framingham and then followed by working as a home health aide for many years with TLC before her retirement. She had been active in Scouting working as den mother and training leader with the former Algonquin Council and had been one of the very few recipients of the Silver Fawn Award for her volunteer work with the B.S.A. She was predeceased by her husband Robert D. and her son Bruce R. She is survived by her son Paul S. of California, son Glen A. of Ashland and her granddaughters. A funeral service will be held Saturday Feb. 9th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the . www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019