Jean O'Brien

Jean (Boutlier) OBrien passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Jean was born in Glace Bay, NS on July 5, 1927 to the late Charles and Lillian (Johnson) Boutlier. She married Frederick N. OBrien on June 22, 1948, and they lived in Gardiner Mines, where she subsequently gave birth to her 4 children. In 1957 the family relocated to Waltham, Massachusetts, and from Waltham the family moved to Sudbury, MA in 1960, where they made their home. She was employed in skilled manufacturing at Data Terminal in Maynard, MA, until her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed travel, and while at Data Terminal participated in trips to Italy, and Bermuda. A wonderful baker and gardener, she also loved reading and spending time outdoors, enjoying daily walks until just a few months ago. Jean returned to Cape Breton for many visits over the years, most recently with her son in the summer of 2018, when they were able to reconnect with many family and friends there. She is survived by her loving sister, Mary (Mamie) (Boutlier) Gouthro of Gardiner Mines, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephew. Also surviving her are her son, Daniel Glenn OBrien and his wife Katharine, of Sudbury, MA; her son-in-law Bruce L. Ey, of Natick, MA; beloved grandchildren Jennifer, Benjamin, and Christopher Ey and his wife Elynne, and cherished great granddaughters Calli and Kendall Ey. Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Frederick, her brother Charles Boutlier, and three children, Charles OBrien, Ivy Marlene (OBrien) Savio, and Shirley Marie (OBrien) Ey. We would like to thank Jeans long-time physician Betty A. Pomerleau, MD, for her many years of caring for Jean, and also the staff of Sudbury Pines Extended Care for their kind care and compassion shown to Jean during her final days. As per Jeans wishes a private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date and place to be determined. Interment will be at the family grave site in New North Cemetery, Sudbury, MA To sign Jeans guest book, please visit Duckett-Waterman.com