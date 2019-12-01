|
|
Jean Paul Capistran, 94 of Ashland passed away on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Canada, Jean was the husband of the late Mary (McKenna) Capistran who passed away in 2010. Jean was the son of the late Elphege and Alice Capistran and brother to the late Simonne LeDuc. Jean worked as a brick mason for Local 51, was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and was an avid hockey fan. Jean was a devoted father to; Anne-Marie Capobianco and her husband Paul of Ashland, Paul Capistran and his wife Laura of Northbridge, Therese Capistran of Nantucket, Mark Capistran and his wife Nancy of Ashland, Denise Capistran of Amherst, NH, Bob Capistran of Ashland, grandfather of 8; Michael and Katrina Capobianco, Ryan and Nicole Capistran, Andrew and Jennifer Capistran, Colin and Cadey Capistran and numerous nieces and nepews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 5th at 9:00am, Saint Cecilia Church, 54 Esty Street Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 4th from 4:00-7:00pm in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jean's memory to the Ashland Emergency Fund, 162 West Union Street, Ashland, MA 01721. mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019