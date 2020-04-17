|
Jean Rorstrom Trifero Age 93, of Nantucket & formerly of Natick passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at Beaumont Nursing Home, in Northbridge. Born on October 16, 1926 in Northampton, MA to Hans Rorstrom and Katherine Mayo Rorstrom, Jean was a loving sister to her brother Eric Rorstrom, and to the late Virginia Ginny Boyd, Barbara Mautz, and Richard Dick Rorstrom. A widow of nearly 50 years to John L. Trifero or Jack as she called him, Jean never remarried, however she is survived by her son Richard Trifero and his wife Margarette of Paxton, MA, daughter Kathleen Trifero of Chatham, MA, son William Trifero and his wife Mary of Holliston, MA, daughter Ellen Trifero of Nantucket, MA, and daughter Elizabeth Trifero Clark of Northbridge, MA. She is predeceased by her two eldest children, John Trifero, formally of Ashland, MA, and Laura Trifero Gail, formerly of Holla, PA. Jean leaves behind many memories she shared with her 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, like the many stories of her favorite horse Cheerio, her work at Eastern Airlines, her time spent at the 'Guest House,' as well as the many faces she met helping at the Information Bureau on her beloved Nantucket Island, where she was well known for her generous smile and outgoing personality for the past 40 years There will be no funeral or services at this time. A celebration of Jeans life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the ,PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241-7005. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family during this time. To leave a condolence, please visit www.carrfuneralhome. com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020