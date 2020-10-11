Jeanette M. Sawyer, of Natick passed away suddenly on October 8, 2020 due to pre-existing heart condition. Devoted mother of Lenny Cruz Jr., Tommy Cruz and Sawyer Cruz. Loving daughter of Melinda (Mueller) and Tom Sawyer Jr of Natick. Cherished granddaughter of the late Tom and June Sawyer, Dorothy and John Ennis all of Wellesley. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her childrens father Lenny Cruz. She was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 2001 and attended Barry University in Florida. The most important thing in her life were her three boys who loved her dearly. Funeral Service and Interment Private. There will be a celebration of life to follow at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jeanette Sawyer may be made to New Beginnings Wellness Programs Foundation PO Box 3581 Framingham, MA 01705. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.