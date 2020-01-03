Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Jeanne LaFreniere Obituary
Jeanne (Casey) LaFreniere, 86, of Marlborough, MA, died peacefully on December 29, 2019 in Worcester, MA, after a lengthy illness. Born in Natick, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mathew M. and Ruth (Allen) Casey. She was a graduate of Framingham High School, Class of 1952, and had served as the Head Majorette for the High School Band. She had been employed for more than 40 years by the Marlborough Hospital Pharmacy Department as a Pharmacy Technician. Jeanne forged many meaningful friendships, both personal and professional, throughout her career. Jeanne is survived by her former husband, Ronald E. LaFreniere of Millbury, MA, her daughter, Janice Reid and her husband Andre of South Grafton, MA, her son, Timothy LaFreniere of Marlborough, MA and his partner Deborah Ebbeling of Northbridge, MA, her brothers, Richard Casey and his wife Paula of Harwich, MA and Francis Casey and his wife Patricia of California, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was a devoted grandmother to Amy La Freniere, Sally Reid, Christopher LaFreniere, Katherine Porter and Maeve LaFreniere as well as to her 6 great- grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Ronald M. LaFreniere and Donald A. LaFreniere and the sister of the late Michael Casey. Visiting hour will be held on Monday January 6th, 2020 from 9:00 AM -10:15 AM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
