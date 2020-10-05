1/
Sr. Jeanne M. Fregeau SSCh
1926 - 2020
Sr. Jeanne Marie Fregeau, SSCh, 93, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Sisters Retirement Residence in Marlborough. Besides her sister, Marguerite Doti , she is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Leo, Maurice, Claire, and Simone Makkonen and Cora Sheehan. Sr. Jeanne Marie was House Mother to the young boarders at St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, and for 25 years was head teacher at Our Lady Preschool in Marlborough. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 at St. Marys Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. Arrangements are by the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
10:30 AM
ST. MARY'S CEMETERY
OCT
7
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
