Jeanne W. (Wyllie) Ferraro, 65, a longtime resident of Millis died Monday May 13, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Edwin J. & Jean (Feeley) Wyllie, and the beloved wife of Robert J. Ferraro for more than 37 years. Jeanne was raised and educated in Franklin, and was a 1975 graduate of North Adams State College. In college she was an avid skier both downhill and cross country. When she first moved to Millis Jeanne became a member of the Oak Tree League of Millis and made many lifelong friends. After raising her three children Jeanne worked for many years as an assistant teacher with Project Accept in Medfield and most recently as an assistant teacher at the Adams School in Holliston. Jeanne loved her family dearly and supported them in whatever they chose to do. She taught CCD classes when her children were young and enjoyed attending all their sporting events throughout their High School and College years. Her greatest treasures were her four grandchildren who she adored. Besides her husband Bob, Jeanne is survived by her children, Michael J. & his wife, Danielle of Millis, Timothy J. & his wife Carly of Glenside, PA, and Molly E. of Millis, her grandchildren, Joseph, Henry, Colton, and Peyton, her siblings, Anne (Wyllie) Ammendolia & her husband Anthony of Acton, and Edwin Wyllie Jr. & his fianc, Jen Duffin of Hopkinton. Jeanne is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Katie E. Family and friends will honor and remember Jeannes life by celebrating her Funeral Mass on Monday, May 20th in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jeannes name to: Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England, 219 E. Main St. Milford, MA 01757, www. sbagreaterne.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2019