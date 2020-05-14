|
Jeannette Cecelia (Tash) Lesage, 85, of Ashland, MA, formerly of North Adams, MA passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born and raised in North Adams, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Nellie (Hobert) Tash. She was a graduate of St. Josephs High School in North Adams, and went on to receive her bachelors degree in education with a concentration in foreign languages from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA and later her masters degree in school counseling from North Adams State College. She worked as a foreign language teacher and guidance counselor at St. Josephs High School and later as a guidance counselor at Drury Senior High School and at North Adams Middle School, retiring in 1997. Through her dedication as a teacher and guidance counselor, she inspired so many of her students to succeed. She was a kind and generous person who loved everyone she met. She had a passion for fashion, and also loved to entertain. Her personality was as bright and colorful as the bling in her outfits. She will be missed by all that knew her. Mrs. Lesage is survived by two daughters, Karen Kirwan and her husband John of Ashland, and Kelly Lesage of Worcester, as well as four grandchildren, Patrick and Britney Kirwan of Ashland, Erika Lesage of Worcester and Diana Lesage of Washington D.C. She is also survived by her brother-in-law George LeSage of North Adams as well as beloved nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Juliette Tash, Amelia Lewis and Mae LeSage and her brother Karem Tash. She was a devoted Catholic who would sacrifice everything for her family. Jeannettes family would like to thank the staff of St. Patricks Manor in Framingham, MA for their care and compassion while she was a resident. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to at . www.mataresefuneral.com.
