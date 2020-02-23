|
Jeannine T. (Murphy) Psathas, 62, died unexpectedly from complications of pneumonia on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her residence in Natick. She was born in Brighton on May 20, 1957, the daughter of the late John Joseph Murphy and Rita Josephine (McCarthy) Murphy. Jeannine is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Anthony P. "Tony" Psathas of Natick. Devoted mother of Alexander P. Psathas of Dorchester and Nicholas M. Psathas and his wife Kara D. Psathas of Franklin. She was the sister of John T. "Jack" Murphy and his husband Rich DiCola of Palm Springs, CA, and Michelle Gately of Framingham. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. And Jeannine leaves behind her devoted companion, Cooper, a soft-coated Wheaton terrier. Jeannine has resided in Natick for over 30 years and previously lived in Framingham. She spent her formative years in Brighton and graduated from Saint Columbkille Elementary and High School. She has maintained many of her childhood friendships and remained in contact with her classmates. For over 20 years, she was associated with CVS in various locations within the Natick community. For over 8 years, she was the Administrative Assistant to John Inacio, PT, ATC at Middlesex Rehabilitation Associates and most recently an Administrative Assistant at Bright Beginnings Childrens Center where she enjoyed being with the children each day. Jeannine was a loving and devoted wife and mother and always put her family first above her own needs. She loved to travel with them to the Cape, throughout New England, the Caribbean Islands, to PEI in Canada, and to Disney World. She was an avid reader and loved all animals, especially elephants, and was particularly concerned about their extinction. Jeannine had a great sense of humor and loved to be around people from all walks of life. She will be fondly remembered and loved by all who had the gift of knowing her and her kindness. Memorial visitations will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Jeannine's memory be sent to the International Elephant Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Azle, Texas 76098 (www.elephantconservation.org). For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020