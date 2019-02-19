|
Jeffrey A. 'Jeff ' Shown, 62, died surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a long illness. He was the husband of Mary Schofield to whom he was married for 16 years. He was born in Alameda CA, the son of Terrence Shown of Oregon and Ann (Colpit) Shown of California and lived in Hudson for many years before moving to Marlborough 40 years ago. Jeff worked as CAD design engineer for BAE Systems in Lexington until being forced to stop working due to his health. He was an avid motorcyclist and was a long time member of the National HOG (Harley Owners Group). Jeff enjoyed golfing and was a long time Patriots season ticket holder, owning ticket since 1987. Besides his wife and parents he is survived by two sons; Jeffrey Shown and his wife Donna of Hudson, Alex Shown of Milford, two brothers; Ken Shown of Southbridge and Terry Shown of Fla., one sister Jennifer Hemmerly of OH. He was Papa to three grandchildren Olivia, Chloe and Eliana, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Bernadettes Church, 266 Main St. Northborough. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St., Marlb- orough. Memorial contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Program in Neuroendocrine and Carcinoid Tumors (Multidiscipli nary Center), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston MA 02215.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019