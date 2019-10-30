Home

Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emanuel Christian Center
814 Boston Post Road
Marlborough, MA
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
Jeffrey B. Morales

Jeffrey B. Morales Obituary
Jeffrey B. Morales, 21, of Marlborough died suddenly Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation on Friday, November 1 from 6-7 p.m. in Emanuel Christian Center, 814 Boston Post Road, Marlborough. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2 at 10:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street in Marlborough. Online guestbook and complete obituary may be viewed at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
