Jeffrey Gordon Donahue, 55, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, July 4th 2019. Born in Rochester, NY to Jean (Lacava) of West Henrietta, NY and the late Gordon Donahue. He was the husband of 29 years to the love of his life, Amy (Hollenbeck) Donahue. First and foremost, Jeffrey loved his family and spending time with them. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend. He liked to travel and particularly enjoyed his time in Italy. Jeffrey cherished his time when the family went camping down on Cape Cod. He also loved to play hockey and baseball. Besides his wife, Jeffrey is survived by his two children, Amanda Donahue and Reece Donahue, both of Hopkinton. He leaves behind his sister, Sandy Hellman and her husband, Neil of Rochester, NY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish, followed by burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or donations.diabetes.org.