Jeffrey P Smith Jr, 28 of Lake Wales, FL, formerly of Ashland, MA died Tuesday April 30th from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident April 28th. He saved 3 lives through organ donation. Jeff was a strong willed person who was truly unforgettable. He always carved his own path fearlessly no matter where it took him. He will be greatly missed. Jeff is survived by his father Jeffrey P Smith and his wife Dawn of Ashland, brother, Joseph Smith and his wife Amber of Leominster, sister, Jenna Smith and her fiance Mandy of Ashland, nieces, Kendall and Sadie, maternal grandparents, Michael and Carolann Cassidy of Ashland, paternal grandparents, the late Donald and Marie Smith of Waltham, and his close friends, Mr. and Mrs. Leandro Barbosa of Lake Wales, Fl. Public calling hours will be held Friday May 17th from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jeffreys name to braintrauma.org.