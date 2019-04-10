Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Derby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey W. Derby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey W. Derby Obituary
Jeffrey W. Derby, age 28, a lifelong Hudson resident who is deeply beloved by his family and friends, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born at Emerson Hospital in Concord on October 30, 1990 as the cherished son of Christine (Maue) Derby of Hudson and the late James B. Derby. In addition to his mother, Jeff leaves behind his devoted sister, Erin Derby and her fianc Christopher Tracy of Hudson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was especially close with his late grandparents, Ward F. and Elizabeth A. Maue. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Jeffs life during visiting hours on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeffs memory may be made to Learn To Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 (www.learn2cope.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To read the full obituary and sign Jeff's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now