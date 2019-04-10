|
|
Jeffrey W. Derby, age 28, a lifelong Hudson resident who is deeply beloved by his family and friends, died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born at Emerson Hospital in Concord on October 30, 1990 as the cherished son of Christine (Maue) Derby of Hudson and the late James B. Derby. In addition to his mother, Jeff leaves behind his devoted sister, Erin Derby and her fianc Christopher Tracy of Hudson, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was especially close with his late grandparents, Ward F. and Elizabeth A. Maue. Family and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Jeffs life during visiting hours on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeffs memory may be made to Learn To Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 (www.learn2cope.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To read the full obituary and sign Jeff's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019